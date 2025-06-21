CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3,721.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 591,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 575,754 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $404.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

