Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 382,008 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stagwell by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,103 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.44. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $651.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 24,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,858.80. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 425,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,817,982.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,774,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,354.94. This represents a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 702,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,496. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

