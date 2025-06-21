Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

NKE opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

