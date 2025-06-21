CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

