PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

