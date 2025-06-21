Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after buying an additional 118,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,832,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $421.68 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.91 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

About Watsco



Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

