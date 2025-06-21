Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.