Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.67 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

