Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 355.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

