Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

