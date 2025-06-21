Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.68 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.