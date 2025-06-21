Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.