Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,209,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

