Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 236,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 353,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

