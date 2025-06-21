Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $826,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XTEN. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

