Hill Island Financial LLC Has $49.42 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $49,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

