Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,760 Shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 219,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after buying an additional 22,224,106 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $110,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $71,030,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.45.

Heico Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.57 and a 200-day moving average of $255.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941 in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heico

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.