Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLMAF. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Halma Stock Down 1.2%
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
