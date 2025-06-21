Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLMAF. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halma

Halma Stock Down 1.2%

About Halma

Shares of Halma stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.