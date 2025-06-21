Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $215.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

