STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.63. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

STAAR Surgical announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $63,277.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,188,021.12. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 735,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,798,733 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

