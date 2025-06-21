American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.3%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.