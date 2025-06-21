Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,010.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.