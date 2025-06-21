Analyzing Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and Spark New Zealand”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.65 billion 1.82 $426.05 million $2.61 9.58 Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 1.10 $191.69 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spark New Zealand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 18.09% 20.86% 11.90% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt beats Spark New Zealand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. It also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans, mobilnet, and roaming; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, and servers and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, the company offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services. Further, it provides enterprise solutions consisting of connectivity solutions, hybrid infrastructure, security, and business services. Additionally, the company offers system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications. It provides its services under the Telekom brand. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

