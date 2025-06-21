Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIV. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of SEIV stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.