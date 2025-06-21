Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $426,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.60 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

