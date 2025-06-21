Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,012 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after acquiring an additional 487,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,767,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JXN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $84.59 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

