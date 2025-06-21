Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

