Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $403.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.