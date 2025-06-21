Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Receives $111.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 235.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 113,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $186.45. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.