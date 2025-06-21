Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 185,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 79,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

