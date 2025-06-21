Covea Finance Acquires 12,500 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

