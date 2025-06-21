Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 403.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797,846 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $145,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.