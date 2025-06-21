Covea Finance Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247,450 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

