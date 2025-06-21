Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 20.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 1,868,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 523,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 8.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.69. The firm has a market cap of C$305.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

