GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 142.2% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $37.47 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $61.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

