HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 21.6% Higher – What’s Next?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,359,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 222,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

