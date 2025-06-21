Canoe Financial LP Buys 26,418 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 3.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $209,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $469.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.