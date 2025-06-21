Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 20.2% – Here’s Why

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 1,868,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 523,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 8.7%

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market cap of C$305.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

