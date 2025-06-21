Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 156,262,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 61,678,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £960,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
