MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.50 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.15), with a volume of 31853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.10 ($2.17).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.88.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.