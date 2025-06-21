Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $80.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

