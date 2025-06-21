New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) was down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 101,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 70,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
