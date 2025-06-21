Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 47913789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 EPS for the current year.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.