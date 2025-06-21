Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 8,177 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,928,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $29.13 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.