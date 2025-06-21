Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

