Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

