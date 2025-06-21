Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 4,334 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

EINC opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.78. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $104.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34.

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

