Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $303.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $329.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.