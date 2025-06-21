Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FDX opened at $225.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

