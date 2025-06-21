Castleview Partners LLC Sells 416 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

